News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
16 minutes ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
7 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
Breaking

Health Secretary Steve Barclay ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike

The Royal College of Nursing planned to strike from April 30 to May 2 - but that may be in doubt after Steve Barclay plans to pursue legal action

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Apr 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said he plans to “pursue legal action” to stop the Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike action. This comes just a day after healthcare leaders wrote to the Royal College of Nursing suggesting its plans to extend strikes to midnight on May 2 are ‘unlawful’.

NHS Employers, who represent every hospital across the nation, has said that the RCN must legally end its strike on May 1. The organisation continued to say that to hold strikes beyond this date there need to be a new ballot of members.

In a statement, Mr Barclay said: "Following a request from NHS Employers, I have regretfully provided notice of my intent to pursue legal action to ask the courts to declare the Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike action planned for April 30 to May 2 to be unlawful.

"The government firmly believes in the right to strike, but it is vital that any industrial action is lawful and I have no choice but to take action."

Most Popular

    Pat Cullen, the RCN general secretary and chief executive, branded the movie "nakedly political". In a statement, he said: "Nurses will not be gagged in this way by a bullying government. We are clear that court arguments should only relate to May 2 and not April 30 and May 1. The government is now desperate to silence nurses rather than address this properly. We want to be in the negotiating room, not the courtroom."

    Related topics:Royal College of NursingNHSHospitalCourtsOrganisation