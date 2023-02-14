Roles will be available across all of Haven’s 39 UK holiday parks on both full and part-time contracts. They will cover a range of opportunities such as activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services, and security.

Part of the Bourne Leisure group, Haven currently employs over 16,000 team members in total. The company has parks in locations including Blackpool, Cornwall, Devon, the Lake District and Northumberland to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson said: “We’re so excited to be able to re-open our holiday parks in March, many with new and exciting facilities leading us to have many new opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.

“A great opportunity for applicants to join an award-winning UK holiday company looking for either seasonal roles or permanent careers and we look forward to welcoming our new team soon.”

Most Popular

How to apply for roles with Haven

To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where are Haven’s holiday parks?

Blackpool

Marton Mere

Cala Gran

Cornwall

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perran Sands

Riviere Sands

Devon

Devon Cliffs

Dorset

Advertisement

Advertisement

Littlesea

Rockley Park

Seaview

Weymouth Bay

Essex

The Orchards

Kent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allhallows

Lake District

Lakeland

Lincolnshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden Sands

Skegness

Thorpe Park

Norfolk

Caister-on-Sea

Hopton

Seashore

Wild Duck

North Wales

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greenacres

Hafan y Mor

Presthaven

Northumberland

Berwick

Haggerston Castle

Scotland

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Tara

Seton Sands

Somerset

Burnham-on-Sea

Doniford Bay

South Wales

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kiln Park

Lydstep Beach

Penally Court

Quay West

Sussex

Church Farm

Combe Haven

Haven is looking for 480 new team members for its four Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yorkshire