Have the people of Daventry been eating burgers wrong?

Grant Harrold a former British Royal butler to Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and Prince William at Buckingham Palace, says that despite common convention, it’s in fact “proper etiquette” to use a knife and fork when eating a burger.

A former Royal butler who was a member of the Royal household for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and Prince William for more than a decade has revealed that it’s “proper etiquette” to eat a burger with a knife and fork.

Grant Harrold, member of the Royal household, worked at the country Highgrove House in The Cotswolds serving their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla – waiting on the Royals and VIP guests appearing on popular TV series ‘Country House’ during his 23 years of service.

Now, as part of new research conducted by pub company and brewer Greene King, etiquette expert and culinary consultant Mr Harrold has revealed that foodies of Daventry have been eating burgers “all wrong” for decades.

He said: "While it's true that most people use their hands to eat a burger, doing it the right way by using a knife and fork brings a genuine sense of refinement to the culinary experience.

"Treating a burger with proper etiquette like any other plated dish elevates it from a casual, messy meal to something that can be savoured with a bit more elegance.

Mr Harrold, 46, added: "Using a knife and fork was certainly the technique employed by members of the monarchy during my tenure at both Buckingham Palace and Highgrove House, and by the numerous high-end clientele I have worked with worldwide over the years."

Mr Harrold’s insight comes as Greene King conducts wider research into the nation’s burger-eating habits to celebrate the launch of its new from £10 beer and burger deal, available at 645 sites (including a number in Daventry, see participating pub finder here) until 28th October.

The study revealed beer and burger as the ultimate food and drink duo, with more than 4 in 10 people (42%) agreeing that it’s the perfect combination.

Elsewhere, despite Mr Harrold’s burger-eating advice, the figures show that Brits are still around five times more likely to eat one with their hands than with a knife and fork.

According to the data, 63% of people always use their hands, compared to 13% of the nation who opt for a knife and fork, while around a quarter (24%) have no culinary preference.

The most common perceptions of people who do use a knife and fork when eating a burger are that it’s fancy (23%), unusual (18%), and that it’s in fact a sensible tactic when enjoying a messy dish (14%).

Similarly, among the minority of people who do use utensils, cleanliness (49%) is the number one reason for doing so, followed by convenience (39%) and politeness (27%).

According to Mr Harrold, using a knife and fork to eat a burger does not only represent “proper etiquette”, but it also ensures pristine presentation, cleanliness – and produces even better flavour.

He said: “Using a knife and fork undoubtedly makes for a more practical eating experience, by minimising mess – which can be especially useful when eating in a social environment like at a restaurant or pub.

“Meanwhile, utensils allow you to curate a more balanced bite of food, ensuring that all the components of your dish are consumed neatly and in the best quantities at once.”

According to Greene King’s research on the topic, half of Brits (50%) say it’s acceptable to use a knife and fork for a burger when eating at a fine dining establishment, although 44% do disagree and say that burgers are “meant to be eaten” with your hands.

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director, of Greene King pubs, said: "Mr Harrold’s insights into the art of eating a burger are fascinating, and there’s certainly something to be said for bringing a touch of refinement to the dining table.

"With that being said, here at Greene King, we welcome all kinds of diners — so whether you’re a knife-and-fork enthusiast or a hands-on burger lover who loves making a mess at mealtimes.

"For us, it’s all about enjoying great food in good company, in whatever way you enjoy most."