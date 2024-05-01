Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Londoners are shown to appear bemused after spotting Harry Potter’s Aunt Marge suspended in mid-air by Tower Bridge. Weighing a staggering 95kgs, with a circumference spanning 11.7m, the bulging Aunt Marge appeared to be hovering in front of the iconic landmark. The skilled recreation took a total of 264 hours by a dedicated team of 16 people, including expert designers, artists and seamstresses.

Laura Sinclair-Lazell, head of show experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, said: “Many fans are surprised to learn this popular scene wasn’t created using CGI in the films but in fact was created by our incredibly skilled filmmakers.” During the original production of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the cast, camera and lighting departments, stunt players, make-up and special effects teams worked tirelessly together to create the magic that was the iconic floating departure of Aunt Marge from Privet Drive.

It was launched into the ether to mark the unveiling of a new Return to Azkaban feature at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, which marks the 20th anniversary of the cinematic release of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.