Hairy Bikers duo Dave Myers and Si King are back together again after Dave’s cancer treatment. Last year, in May, Myers, 55, announced to the world that he was diagnosed with cancer, leaving many of his fans heartbroken.

The TV star and chef has since been sharing his brave cancer journey with the public as he continues to undergo chemotherapy. Dave once revealed that the treatment made him lose tons of weight as he struggled with his appetite.

After announcing the devastating health news, Dave made the decision to step back from his work commitments.

But a few months later, in December, Dave Myers and Si King returned to our screens as the much-loved pair made an unexpected appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

Dave admitted he was feeling a lot better and that his hair was beginning to grow back. He said at the time: “It was my first outing you know. I’m feeling better, my hair is coming back and to be there with Kingy was truly special.”

But the pair have been reunited in the spotlight once again as they released their powerful new book titled The Hairy Dieters, Eat Well and Every Day. On their joint Instagram page, the duo said: “Pre-order your copy now, through the link in our bio, so it lands on your doorstep on publication day!

“Send us your pics with your copies, we’re so excited for you lot to have them as well!”