Grenfell Tower fire: Hundreds of people including family members, survivors & more settle claims

The Grenfell tower fire occurred almost six years ago in 2017 - and now over 900 people affected by the blaze have agreed a settlement of their civil claims

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

More than 900 people, including bereaved family members, survivors and local people who were affected by the Grenfell Fire tragedy have agreed on a settlement of their civil claims arising from the blaze.

Grenfell happened almost six years ago, when a fire spread through a residential block in West London in June 2017. Due to the blaze, 72 people died when an electrical fault occurred in a refrigerator on the fourth floor.

Over 70 people were also injured, with a further 223 managing to escape. Grenfell burned for just over 24 hours and around 1,300 firefighters are thought to have been involved in the Grenfell tragedy are thought to have been involved.

The Grenfell blaze was the deadliest structural fire in the United Kingdom for almost 30 years, since the 1988 Piper Alpha oil-platform disaster and the worst UK residential fire since World War II.

    In a statement, the firms involved said: “The settlement is completely independent of, and has no impact upon, the ongoing public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, which is due to publish its report in 2023, or the ongoing criminal investigation where it is anticipated that the Crown Prosecution Service will make a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for the fire after publication of the final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report.”

    72 people tragically lost their lives in the fire at Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017. Credit: Getty Images72 people tragically lost their lives in the fire at Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017. Credit: Getty Images
    72 people tragically lost their lives in the fire at Grenfell Tower on 14 June 2017. Credit: Getty Images

    The settlement is separate from a long-running inquiry, which has been chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick. The inquiry is examining the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the blaze.

