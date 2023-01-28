Gogglebox favourites Marcus Luther and Mica Venna recently announced they had said goodbye to the popular Channel 4 show, after five years as armchair critics. The London couple have now shared news that they have joined the filming of another popular show - this time for the BBC.

Luther and Venna both took to social media to post photos and videos of them backstage working on BBC’s popular game show Celebrity Pointless. Filming himself in the dressing room, Marcus said : "So guys we are going on a game show right - but we are feeling extremely dunce in here right now.

"It’s general knowledge but we ain’t got nothing general about our knowledge. I’m in here feeling dunce like I don’t even know my name anymore.”

Mica then asked: "What’s the capital of England?”

After a brief pause, the couple burst out laughing: "You see what I’m saying? It’s the pressure. I nearly said Japan.

"This is immense, boy. It’s a lot, but do you know what, Meesh? It’s the taking part that counts.”

She replied: "It’s embarrassing, it’s the end also that counts."

Marcus ends the video saying: "Here goes guys, wish me luck."

Luther and Venna will compete to win money for the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust Charity (ACLT). As of now, there is no official date for when the two will appear on the quiz show.

Marcus and Mica announced in December last year that they would be leaving the Channel 4 hit Gogglebox after having spent five years on the show. In their statement, they said: “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.