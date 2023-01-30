Glastonbury 2023 is the highlight of the summer for many, bringing the biggest acts in the music industry like Beyonce to the UK. With the event selling out in record time, ticket holders are desperately awaiting the line-up announcement for Glastonbury.

Currently, very little is known about who will play the biggest summer event in the UK with only one of the three headliners confirmed so far, that being, Elton John. The Rocketman is set to wrap up Glastonbury 2023 on Sunday evening, the last UK date of his farewell tour.

The team at OLBG has revealed the latest Glastonbury 2023 odds with Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘N’ Roses joint favourites to take the remaining two headline spots.

Arctic Monkeys currently have an 88.9% chance of being announced as the headliners. The Sheffield band announced a big stadium tour for 2023 earlier this year and left the Friday and Saturday of Glastonbury free in the schedule.

Guns ‘N’ Roses are also favourites to take the top spot after the band hinted at a Glastonbury appearance in recent weeks with a cryptic Instagram post and it looks increasingly likely that they will headline this year with odds at 1/8.

Brit music icons Spice Girls are also potentially in the running to grab one of the sought after spots. There odds currently sit at 10/1 to perform at Glastonbury with rumours they’ll play the legends slot. The legends slot is a massive event on the festival calendar with a classic act being put on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday afternoon to play their most famous hits.

So, who is most likely to headline the biggest UK festival? Here’s a full list of the bookies predictions and odds.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between Wednesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 25 in Pilton, Somerset.

Glastonbury headliners 2023 - latest odds