The BBC has announced its planned coverage for this year’s Glastonbury festival. The five-day event is back this summer and is set to be shown across BBC TV channels and radio stations.

There are a number of spectacular acts headlining at Glastonbury including Elton John, Arctic Monkey, Guns N’ Roses performing at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June. The huge music event takes place between Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday June 25.

Glastonbury coverage will begin the weekend before the festival, as BBC Two readies viewers for the main event with We Love Glastonbury, Glastonbury Anthems and a newly re-versioned edition of Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting.

Each day, as the event is underway, BBC Glastonbury presenters will bring live sets, performance highlights and interviews with special guests to viewers.

On Friday,June 23, as The One Show reports live from the festival from 7pm to 7.30pm. The full TV schedule over the festival is set to be announced before June.

Over Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2, there will be special Glastonbury themed editions of programmes for listeners.

Radio presenter Tiffany Calver and DJ Kenny Allstar host a Glastonbury special on June 23 from 9pm to 12am, which will include Wizkid’s performance on the Other Stage.

On Saturday, June 24, from 7pm to 9pm, DJ Target brings listeners live music from the first two hours of BBC Radio 1Xtra at Glastonbury.