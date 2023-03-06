As the daffodils and crocus emerge from the soil, it can mean only one thing - spring has arrived, bringing with it a new series of Gardeners’ World. For those with green fingers, it can feel like a long winter, but soon Monty Don and the team will be returning to our screens.

For those who could wait no longer, there has been a series of four compilation shows to whet the appetite, the fourth airing this Friday. Celebrating the joy gardens and gardening can bring, they have been looking back at some seasonal highlights including growing loofahs, favourite tulip combinations and wildlife gardening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking forward to discovering what’s been going on in Monty’s garden over the winter and seeing the presenter’s latest projects in the garden, you won’t be disappointed. The first new episode, set to air later this month, will show the 67-year-old carrying out essential rose pruning, planting clematis and rocket, cutting back grasses and making a start on sowing annuals for colour this summer.

Familiar face, Carol Klein, will also feature as she visits Colesbourne Gardens in Gloucestershire to revel in their vibrant displays of spring colour. There’s also a skateboarding gardener who has created a haven for wildlife - and herself - in her forest garden in Sheffield.

Most Popular

Adam Frost, well known for his Chelsea Flower Show winning designs, will help viewers discover which plants are best suited to the changing climate at RHS Hyde Hall in Essex. There’s also the remarkable story of a family who bought a botanic garden in Scotland on impulse and the first of the films of 2023 sent in by viewers.

Horticulturist, farmer and writer Monty Don will be broadcasting a BBC Radio 4 Appeal on behalf of the Soil Association on Sunday 28th August to raise funds to support the Innovative Farmers Programme which leads pioneering research into sustainable and nature-friendly farming methods

Advertisement

Advertisement