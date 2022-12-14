Freddie Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday (December, 13) following his involvement in a high-speed crash while filming for the latest series of popular car enthusiast BBC show Top Gear.

The former England cricket captain was reportedly filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The location has featured frequently on the show throughout its 33 series’ run since rebooting in 2002.

BBC confirmed that the 45-year old was taken to hospital via air ambulance, and according to the Sun, it’s understood that Flintoff’s injuries are “not life-threatening”. Filming for the BBC show has been postponed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

HOST: Former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff will be presenting the show.

This is not the first time Flintoff has been involved in an accident while working as a Top Gear co-presenter. In 2019, during his first year on the show, Flintoff lost control of a motorised trike, the Time Bandit, when racing at 124mph against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Freddie Flintoff spoke about the experience after, saying: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Previous BBC Top Gear presenters have also been involved in dangerous crashes while filming for the show. In 2006, Richard Hammond who was a mainstay of the car programme in the 2000s and early 2010s, nearly lost his life in a crash filming for the show.

