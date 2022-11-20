Florence and The Machine have cancelled their remaining dates on their UK and Ireland tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot on stage at London’s O2 arena. The band were on their fourth date of a UK wide tour when Florence Welch took a tumble on stage.

The frontwoman took to Facebook to reveal the news, saying: “I’m so sorry to say that after an x-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

She added that the shows are cancelled for now but will be rescheduled and asked fans to "please hang on to your tickets”. She said: “We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.”

Welch finished her statement saying: “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet, and back in your arms xx”

Most Popular

Florence Welch, lead singer of the band of Florence + the Machine

She finished the show and had been due to play the same venue again on Saturday (November 19), but on the afternoon of the show she informed fans of the situation. The Dance Fever tour followed the release of the album of the same name, which was released in May of this year.

What tour dates were left on the Florence and The Machine tour?

The band were scheduled to play another eight shows including the second of a two nights at London’s O2:

Advertisement