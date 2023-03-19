Viewers of BBC Saturday Kitchen were sent into a frenzy after Fleur East made an X-rated confession on the show. The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on the show to promote her latest single, ‘Count The Ways’.

BBC Saturday kitchen host Matt Tebbutt asked East to prepare a dish for the show when things all of a sudden got pretty raunchy. Fleur, 35, said: “I’ve never handled cockles before,’ before bursting into fits of laughter.”

“Well, it’s your lucky day!” the host replied. “There’s a joke in there somewhere, but I’m not going to make it!” Fleur giggling, continued: “Yeah, let’s not make it.”

The show’s guests and viewers were sent into a frenzy of laughter and one user took to Twitter to quote East’s confession alongside a meme which read “naughty”.

Another user uploaded a short clip of the hilarious exchange and captioned it ‘lol’. Viewers were also quick to commend Fleur on her bubbly personality, “ @SaturdayKitchen is killing me today - @FleurEast is so vibrant, the dancing crew were hilarious, and @matt_tebbutt is trying to keep it all in check like a supply teacher,” one user tweeted.

