Touching video footage shows the moment a newly-qualified firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at his pass-out parade.

Recent recruit James is called forward from a row of firefighters during the ceremony. He walks over to where his partner Melissa is sitting, gets down on one knee and pulls a ring from his pocket.

After Melissa said ‘yes’, the newly-engaged couple shared a kiss. James returned to his Greater Manchester Fire and rescue colleagues as they applauded the couple.

