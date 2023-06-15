As Fathers Day nears, you might be gearing up to thank your dad or a fatherly figure in your life for all they do with a treat or day out. Whether your dad loves a sweet treat, a trip to the cinema or a meal out - you’ll be able to save some dosh as a number of restaurants and attractions are inviting dad’s for free on Father’s Day.

So if you’re strapped for cash this year as the on-going cost of living crisis continues, worry not as you’ll treat your dad for free this weekend. A number of major chains are offering deals as well as free entry into a number of leisure attractions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And you’ve not got long left to get booking as Father’s Day is on Sunday (June 18). To save you time and money, we have rounded up some of the places you can take your dad for free on the day…

Father’s Day - where to take your dad for free

Most Popular

To give back to dads across the UK, Showcase Cinemas has announced that all father figures can sit back, relax, and watch a film for free. Families taking advantage of this special offer will be able to watch brand new releases including superhero sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Flash and action-packed Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

All guests need to do to qualify for the offer is purchase a family ticket for four people either online or at the box office from their local Showcase Cinema. The family ticket is discounted by 25% for film screenings on Sunday, meaning dads can visit free of charge.

Dads can bag a free, fun family day out this Father’s Day, as all father figures nationwide get free entry to LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham or Manchester on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the price of just one entry ticket, a dad and his mini builder can have fun on two exciting rides, take part in building challenges, enjoy a 4D cinema experience and burn off some energy in a themed soft play area.

To redeem the free ticket, customers need to purchase their tickets for the day on the website and select the additional ‘dad free’ option.

Here’s a round-up of where your dad can go for free this Father’s Day

Chiquito - free fajitas & beer

Chiquito is offering dads or father figures free fajitas at Chiquito on Saturday (June 17 and Sunday (June 18).

In celebration of Father’s Day, Chiquito will be offering the first 200 guests who pre-book for Father’s Day weekend a free fajita main (normal cost - classic grilled chicken £17, vegan skewers £14.60) for a dad or father figure within their party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For guests who miss out on the free fajita promotion, they will receive (via email) a voucher for one free Corona with every adult main meal purchased from the main, vegan, and gluten-free menus.

Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are offering dads a free drink when an online booking is made for Father’s Day weekend by June 15. Drinks choices include a pint of Carling, Coors, Old Speckled Hen or regular draught glass of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Schweppes Lemonade.

Treat Dad to a free sirloin steak this Father’s Day - but only if you’re quick! Customers who pre-book for June 17 or 18, and are one of the first 1000 to do so, will be able to reward their dads with a tender sirloin steak for free. Successful customers will be emailed a code to redeem their free food.

On Sunday June 18, dads will be offered a roll of the dice to receive a winning treat of either a complimentary starter, dessert, or 330ml bottle of Peroni beer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starters to choose from include fried halloumi cheese drizzled with chilli honey and nigella seeds, chicken and sesame dumplings with Bill’s spicy chutney, and crispy calamari served with either roast garlic and basil aioli or tomato sauce and more.

Desserts on the menu include the famous Bill’s flowerpot, mini cinnamon doughnuts drizzled with cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce and dulce de leche, and the triple chocolate brownie topped with warm chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream and a chocolate flake.

To enjoy a starter, dessert or Peroni beer on Bill’s, fatherly figures can simply order any main on the menu when dining on Father’s Day, and let the game of chance do the rest.

Dads will be entitled to a free pint of Ice Breaker if they visit any Greene King pub on Father’s Day. The pale ale contains a 4.5% alcohol volume, described as having "great citrus and tropical fruit aroma and taste with fresh pine resin and crisp bitterness."

Advertisement

Advertisement

All you need to do is book a table by June 16 and show a server your booking confirmation. You can also opt for a soft drink if you’d rather.

Harvester is offering families three courses for the set price of £21.99 each on Saturday (June 17) and Sunday (June 18). This includes BBQ menu favourites such as saucy ribs, juicy steak, and tender skewers.

Other menu items include Cod and Chips and The Beyond Dirty Burger, as well as Chocolate Fudge Cake or Treacle Sponge to round it off.