Expedia has released its 2025 Island Hot List - from cultural richness of Jamaica to the sunny shores of Koh Samui - along with the ‘best tips’ for island travel.

According to Expedia, this list offers culture and authenticity and demonstrates how islands are adapting and redefining what it means to travel to these unique edges of the world.

These include Aruba, Bali, and Dominican Republic as the top three islands holidaymakers should visit.

Followed close behind with Fiji, Jamaica, and Koh Samui in Thailand.

It comes as island searches globally have gone up by 30 per cent on average.

With Brits driven by affordability, easy access or seasonal appeal, these escapes are climbing the charts.

The research is based on a comprehensive analysis of factors, including Expedia travel data.

But it also measured accommodation rates and quality (based on real traveller reviews), accessibility, air connectivity, weather and seasonality, tourism appeal, and traveller safety and inclusivity – as informed by travel advisories and traveller sentiment.

“Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations.”

While the optimum time to visit varies by destination, the global report pinpoints September is on average the best time for an island getaway.

This excludes the Caribbean where it’s hurricane season, where affordability and weather conditions align to offer the best overall experience.

“We are honoured that the pearl of the China Sea, Koh Samui, has been recognised among the top 10 Expedia Island Hot List - a testament to the breathtaking beauty and vibrant culture of our island,” said Mr Narin Tijayang, Former Executive Director of Koh Samui Office, Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“Koh Samui, with its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and warm hospitality, stands ready to welcome travellers from around the world to experience the very best of Thai island life.”

“Being named among Expedia’s top 10 island destinations is a proud moment for Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

“There is a vibe that can only be found in Jamaica and this recognition reflects the soul of our island – our music, food, people, and unforgettable rhythm of life.

Travellers around the world continue to choose Jamaica not just for its beauty, but for the energy and authenticity that sets us apart.”

Expedia Top Tips for Island Travel:

Travel off-peak and save big: Average stay prices can swing by up to 50 per cent depending on the season. Skip crowds and get better deals by traveling during the shoulder or off-season. Think Sardinia or Paros in September - just outside peak - where prices can drop by 35 per cent compared to August.

Use Flight Alerts to help you know when to book: Turn on Price Tracking in the Expedia app to get notified the moment fares dip. It’s the easiest way to catch a deal without constantly checking.

Island hop for unexpected adventures: Why stay on one island when you can explore more? Ferries and short flights open a world of hidden beaches, local flavors, and off-the-radar gems, just beyond the main drag.

Bundle and save more: Flights, car hire, hotels, and activities – all in one place. Expedia’s customisable packages can help travellers save hundreds on average when booking multiple items together. Bonus: your full itinerary is stored in one place.

Score 25 per cent + savings with the Expedia Halfway There Sale: With average island hotel rates ranging from £110 in Bali to £483 in the Maldives, members can save 25 per cent or more on select stays during Expedia’s Halfway There Sale. Book by 21 July 2025, travel by 31 October 2025.

Expedia’s Global Island Hot List:

Aruba (Best for Year-Round Sunshine) Bali, Indonesia (Best for Relaxation) Dominican Republic (Best for Adventure) Fiji (Best for Community) Jamaica (Best for Culture) Koh Samui, Thailand (Best for Affordable Luxury) Maldives (Best for Romance) Oahu, Hawaii (Best for Surfing) Paros, Greece (Best for Nightlife) Sardinia, Italy (Best for Food Lovers)

Learn more about the top 10 islands on Expedia.co.uk .