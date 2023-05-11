Xbox has revealed the updates it has made to the Xbox Series X and S for May 2023. The gaming company has made some quality of life updates to the consoles that were released in November 2020.

It comes just days after Xbox revealed the games that would be coming to their subscription service Game Pass for the month. The fourth generation of consoles have rapidly become the fastest-selling Xbox consoles to date, with an estimated 18.5 million consoles being sold in its first two years.

The latest update comes with four notable updates for the console, including updates to the Microsoft store and a firmware update for the Xbox Wireless Controller.

What are the Xbox May 2023 updates

View Xbox gamertags of Discord friends

If your Xbox is linked to your Discord account then you can join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from the console. In the update, Xbox gamertags of a player’s Discord friends will be available to see whilst you’re connected to Discord Voice from the Xbox console.

This update should make it easier to add each other as Xbox friends and then to send each other Xbox game invites. This update comes just days after Discord announced it will be forcing all its users to create usernames to help identify themselves on the platform.

New filter options on the Microsoft Store

An update to the Microsoft Store on the Xbox will make it easier than ever for players to find new games or entertainment. New sort and filter options on the pages will allow users on both Xbox.com and the Xbox console to pull games based on price, subscriptions, supported languages and accessibility features, making it easier to find the perfect game.

Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update

Xbox has said it will be rolling out new firmware to the Xbox Wireless Controller including bug fixes for unexpected slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries such as the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers or the Xbox rechargeable battery.

The gaming company has said that the rechargeable battery’s life span is dependent on how often the battery is recharged. To check your battery level, the indicator is in the upper-right corner on your Xbox console.

Another fix for controllers has been added in the update to rectify controllers disconnecting in games when using headphones with 4K, 120HZ and Variable Refresh Rate enabled. The controllers can be updated both wirelessly or with a USB connection to your console.

Xbox Game Pass Quests are easier to find

Xbox have made it easier for Game Pass Ultimate and Console plan members to find Game Pass Quests. Members can earn Microsoft Rewards points by playing games from the Xbox Game Pass library.