The Eurovision Song Contest has begun and fans of the competition are eagerly awaiting the grand final following this week’s semi-finals. The semi-final was split into two parts and took place on May 9 and May 11 in Liverpool.

The grand final will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition. The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.

But which acts have made it through to the grand final and who will host the event this year? Here’s a full guide of everything you need to know about the Eurovision finale.

Most Popular

Eurovision grand final acts and running order

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a full list of the acts who have made it through to the Eurovision Grand Final, in the running order they will perform in:

Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar? Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun Poland: Blanka - Solo Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava France: La Zarra - Évidemment Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite Estonia: Alika - Bridges Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha Czechia: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown Australia: Voyager - Promise Belgium: Gustaph - Because Of You Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna Ukraine:TVORCHI - Heart of Steel Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ! United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Eurovision 2023 hosts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will share the challenge of presenting the Eurovision 2023 grand final .

Eurovision 2023 - how to vote

Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophy

Viewers can cast their vote for their favourite Eurovision act via the official Eurovision Song Contest app during the live final. The app is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices. If you choose to vote via the app, you will also receive a special video message from your favourite act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, those watching in participating countries can vote by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster and on the Eurovision website.

For the first time, those watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s Eurovision will also be able to vote in the grand final . Voting lines will be open and closed at specific times during the broadcast and these times are subject to change.

The cost of voting will depend on the country you are voting from. In the UK, votes will be priced at a fixed rate of 15p.

Eurovision 2023 - who is announcing the points for the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate will take on the role of point announcer for the UK in this year’s Eurovision final. She will announce the UK results once the voting window has closed.