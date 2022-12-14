An image of a previous incident where Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat, as a Maritime and Coastguard Agency rescued a boat in the English Channel

A major search and rescue operation is underway in the English Channel as there have been reports that a small migrant boat has capsized. It is thought that up to 50 people were on board the boat with many feared dead as the freezing temperatures continue.

The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours of this morning (December 14), in the English Channel off the coast of Kent, near Dungeness. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said HM Coastguard is working with the RNLI, Royal Navy, Border Force, French navy and Kent Police to look for the boat, and an air ambulance has also been sent to the scene.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told Sky News that it is “currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

"We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

Most Popular

"HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue.

"South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

A UK government spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response. Further details will be provided in due course."

An image of a previous incident where Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat, as a Maritime and Coastguard Agency rescued a boat in the English Channel

Advertisement

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweeted that she is "aware of a distressing incident" in the Channel this morning and is "being kept constantly updated" while agencies respond and "urgently establish the full facts".

The incident comes just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to bring in new laws to tackle illegal immigration.

Advertisement