EastEnders has confirmed the return date for popular character Lisa Fowler. It was revealed earlier in the year that Lucy Benjamin is set to reprise the role and will be returning to Walford for a stint this summer.

She is set to return alongside her 4-year-old granddaughter Peggy, who is the daughter of Louise and Keanu. It will be her first appearance on the BBC One soap in four years, after leaving in 2019 when the character decided to leave for Portugal.

Benjamin was first introduced to EastEnders in 1998, and was a central figure on the show for five years until leaving for the first time in 2003. She has since returned for a number of guest appearances in 2010, 2017 and most recently from 2019 to 2020.

Her first episode back after another period away will air on Monday, July 10, kicking off a highly anticipated summer storyline.

Speaking about Lisa’s return previously, Lucy said: "I can’t wait to return as Lisa after leaving for Portugal with Louise and Peggy in 2019.

"No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring plenty of drama for many of the characters, which is why playing her is such a delight.”

