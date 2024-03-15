Watch: Double-decker smashes into BMW in bus lane in Birmingham - three hurt

A double-decker collided with a BMW which was in a bus lane in Birmingham - three people were hurt
By Tom Morton
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Dash-cam footage shows the moment a double-decker ploughed into a car after an impatient driver pulled out into a bus lane while queuing in busy traffic.

Three people had a lucky escape after the bus smashed into the dark-coloured BMW, which then careered into three other cars in Small Heath, Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the busy dual carriageway following the collision at around 3.40pm on Wednesday. A woman, a teenage girl and a boy were treated at the scene by paramedics but incredibly avoided serious injury. There were no other reports of anyone being hurt.

Heart-stopping video showing the bus crash has been viewed thousands of times after being obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog.

Web users questioned who was in the wrong - with many pointing the blame at the BMW driver but others saying the bus appeared to be going too fast.

One social media user said: "Cars fault 100%, he shouldn't have pulled into that lane. But why was the bus going that speed in the 1st place?"

Another said: "Even tho it looks like the bus was going fast, it was the car drivers fault of going into the bus lane - correct?". A third wrote: "Ok so a car was in the bus lane… big deal. How did the bus driver not see the car??!! Plus the bus was going way too fast."

Another put: "How is the bus moving like there is no car in the lane? Even if it's in his lane, u don't just smash the car out the way." One added: "Beemer driver needs to check mirrors."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on Small Heath Highway at 3.40pm yesterday. An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a bus and four cars had been involved in a collision.

"There were three patients: a woman, a female teenager and a male child. They were all assessed by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called but nobody was arrested or seriously injured.

