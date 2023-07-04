News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’: Dominic Fike announces first-ever UK tour - how to buy tickets

Dominic Fike is set to bring his effervescent pop stylings to UK shores for the first time

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Dominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this year, as part of his ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ tour. The Euphoria star is set to visit Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow - all in celebration of his second LP, ‘Sunburn’, due for release on July 7.

Dubbed the ‘future of pop music’ by critics, Dominic Fike achieved a sudden rise to fame off the back of his 2018 EP, ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’. He’s since gone on to collaborate with artists of high calibre such as Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dominic Fike’s upcoming UK tour.

How to get tickets for Dominic Fike’s tour dates 

Most Popular

    Fans who pre-order ‘Sunburn’ from Dominic Fike’s official store before 3pm on July 10 will receive early access to tickets ahead of the general sale. General on sale tickets will go live via the Ticketmaster website from 10am on July 14.

    Dominic Fike full UK tour dates

    September

    19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow - tickets

    20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse - tickets

    22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy - tickets

    23 – London, Eventim Apollo - tickets

    Dominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this yearDominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this year
    Dominic Fike will finally make his way to UK venues later this year

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:TicketsManchesterArtistsLondonGlasgowBirminghamPaul McCartneyJustin Bieber