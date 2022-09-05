Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English comedian Catherine Tate’s role as the much-loved Donna Noble has been crowned as the greatest Doctor Who companion since the show’s reboot in 2005.

Fans had been voting in a poll issued by Radio Times which included all of the most memorable characters to feature alongside the Doctor in the hit sci-fi drama.

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble first appeared alongside David Tennant’s incarnation in the 2006 Christmas special titled ‘The Runaway Bride’.

This was before Donna became such a fan-favourite that Tate reprised the role in 2008, becoming a full-time companion in the fourth series.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The character was then written out of the show in the 2010 special episode ‘The End of Time’ as Donna was forced to completely forget about her adventures with the Doctor.

What were the final results of the vote?

Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble won the vote and was crowned as the greatest companion since the Doctor Who reboot in

2005 when she won 23-percent of the vote.

Finishing a close-second was Captain Jack Harness, who was played by John Barrowman which received 21-percent of fans’ votes.

Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler and Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald finished third and fourth respectively.

Finishing off the top five was Donna Noble’s grandfather Will Mott, who was played by the late-great Bernard Cribbins who died at the age of 93 in 2022.

When will Catherine Tate reprise her role as Donna Noble in Doctor Who?

Fans of Tate will be excited to know that the comedian will once more reprise her role as Donna Noble as soon as 2023.

She will return to work alongside David Tennant for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, which will introduce Neil Patrick Harris as villain.

The next series of Doctor Who will return to television screens in October as fans bid one last farewell to Jodie Whittaker, who has played the Doctor since 2018.