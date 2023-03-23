Daisy May Cooper has been tipped to take over the role of M from Ralph Fiennes in the next Bond film. Cooper has reportedly been approached by producers for the franchise, and if true she will become only the second woman since Dame Judi Dench to play the iconic role.

Multiple outlets have reported that Cooper is in discussions with Eon Productions to play M, and bring a comedic edge to the franchise. Reports have said that this comes from Cooper being close friends with Phoebe Waller-Bridge who co-wrote No Time to Die.

Producers of the franchise have been changing up the usual tone of the Bond films in recent projects and adding more comedic moments between the characters. So if they’re looking to expand on this, adding Cooper, who won the 2018 BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance in This Country, would be a solid addition to the series.

However, the latest casting rumour comes as producer Barbara Broccoli told reporters no script for the next James Bond film exists, nor have any casting decisions been made.

A source told The Sun: “Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation. Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking M in a different direction.

“With Daniel [Craig] leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and ‘M’ is at the heart of the films. So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards – and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too."

News on the next Bond film has been sparse, with very little known about who will take up the mantle from Daniel Craig, as well as Ralph Fiennes. There have been rumours of Aran Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba being attached to the upcoming film however, very little is known about the project and it’s said that the film is years away.

