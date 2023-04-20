News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
59 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
2 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Costa Coffee honours King Charles’ coronation with new toastie offering - what’s in it

Costa Coffee has honoured King Charles with its new coronation-themed toastie.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read

In celebration of the King’s upcoming coronation, Costa Coffee has released a new menu item. The popular coffee shop will be offering a coronation-themed toastie in honour of the royal festivities.

Costa’s new grilled sandwich will showcase the familiar coronation chicken flavours, which was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. The coffee chain’s coronation offering sees the classic creamy chicken sandwich filling transformed into a toastie as it features spiced bechamel sauce, mango chutney, apricots and sultanas in a cheese-topped bread.

The new coronation menu item comes after the chosen recipe for King Charles’ big day was revealed. On Monday, April 17, it was confirmed that a quiche would be the official food of the upcoming coronation.

Costa’s royal-themed toastie will be available in its stores nationwide. Customers can find their nearest spot using the store locator on the coffee chain’s website.

Most Popular

    The limited edition coronation chicken toastie is available in stores from April 20 and will be on Costa’s toastie menu for over a month until May 31.

    Related topics:King CharlesCosta CoffeeCoronation