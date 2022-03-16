Chicken Big Mac axed from McDonald’s - but will the menu favourite return?

McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac has been axed - just weeks after it returned to the fast food chain’s menu.

Fans first rushed to try the chicken burger when it was released at the start of February, with the popular item selling out 10 days after its UK launch.

It returned to menus on March 2 but has now been axed.

Here we take a look at why it has been removed from the menu, and whether it will return.

Is the Chicken Big Mac returning?

The Chicken Big Mac came back to UK restaurants at the start of March after the item sold out 10 days after its initial release.

At the time, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We have been delighted by our customers’ reaction to the limited-edition Chicken Big Mac.

“The demand has been incredible, and we’re pleased to share its back but for a limited time only.”

There are no current plans for the limited edition item to return to the menu.

However, due to its popularity, it can’t be ruled out.

When was the Chicken Big Mac announced?

When the burger was first announced, it caused a stir.

The Chicken Big Mac mimics the original with a triple layer bun, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the secret Big Mac sauce.

It cost between £4.09 to £5.59, depending on whether you wanted to upgrade to a meal.

The burger itself had 549 calories, while a meal - a Chicken Big Mac, medium order of fries and a soft drink - totalled around 1,100 calories.

Originally, the Big Mac was made available from February 2 at over 1,300 branches.

But McDonald’s had to remove the burger off the menu due to its high demand, leaving some fans who missed out to take to Twitter and exclaim how “devastated” they were as they “hadn’t had a chance yet” to try the burger.

Others have called for the Chicken Big Mac’s return, saying “bring it back permanently”.

The limited-edition burger is now officially off the menu again and no return date has been announced.