Passengers returning to the UK via major airports including Gatwick and Heathrow have experienced long delays because of problems with electronic passport gates.

The e-gates at the likes of Heathrow, Luton and Gatwick airport began experiencing problems on Friday night (May 26). A glitch with the gates caused passengers to be stuck in long queues.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson told ITV News: "Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to a nationwide issue with UK Border Force e-gates. Our staff are working with the UK Border Force - who operate passport control including the e-gates - to provide assistance to passengers where necessary.”

One traveller, who was arriving into Gatwick airport took to social media to say: "Three Hour delay. Flown to Gatwick instead of Heathrow with no warning and now @Gatwick_Airport can’t process anything."

One passenger wants to see harsh penalties imposed for the delays, saying: "Total chaos at Gatwick Passport control. Queues of over an hour due to computer gates all unserviceable. Whoever is responsible needs to be fired."

The issue with the e-gates continued into Saturday morning (May 27), with people sharing photos on social media of long queues. One person said: “Returning from Dubai overnight to this mother of queues. Apparently national outage in border control machines so manual passport checks.

"My plane landed at 6am, there is still a sea of people in front of me, passport checks are being done manually."

The problem with the e-gates couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time. It was reported that this weekend is set to see airports experience the busiest period post-pandemic.