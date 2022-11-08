Actor Leslie Phillips has died aged 98 following a long illness. The veteran was famously known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films and his iconic roles in Carry On and Doctor in the House films.

Leslie Samuel Phillips was born in Tottenham and made his acting debut on the West End at the age of 14 and starred in various Shakespeare theatre productions around the world. The actor went on to appear in four Carry On movies, including 1959’s Carry On Nurse and 1992’s Carry On Columbus.

Leslie’s career spanned eight decades with the actor starring in over 200 films. Phillips rose to fame on BBC radio show ‘The Navy Lark’, where he starred alongside Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee.

Though he was perhaps best known for his contribution to comedy, where his Shakesperian and animated style shone through. Most notably, when delivering his famous trademark phrases such as "LUMME”, "WELL, HELLO,” "I SAY” and "DING DONG”.

Most Popular

According to the Independent, Phillips had previously survived two strokes while struggling with a long illness.

Tributes to Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips’ wife Zara Carr led tributes to the star and said: “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure.

“People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

Advertisement