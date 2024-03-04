Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven events in one are promised with the return of CarFest, the UK's largest family fundraising festival.

As well as CarFest itself, the August bank holiday weekend promises StarFest, FoodFest, SpaFest, RetroFest, KidsFest and AdventureFest, with organisers promising that there will be something for everyone.

The Car Club parade at Carfest

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

CarFest was started by Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans and this year sees the 13th event. Having started with a focus on cars - the first year saw Evans open a hillclimb in his replica Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, followed over the weekend by valuable vehicles such as a Ferrari 458 Spider, Shelby Mustang and a Lamborghini Reventon - the attractions have now been broadened out.

This year, CarFest itself will have collection of captivating cars to look at, while AdventureFest will be aimed at thrillseekers who want to scale the heights or come face to face with a bird-eating spider. Foodfest will be perfect for keen cooks looking for culinary tips, while KidsFest will cater for the younger end of the scale. And as well as these there will be StarFest, SpaFest and RetroFest. CarFest is held at Laverstoke Farm in Hampshire, between Basingstoke and Andover - on 2,500 acres of farmland owned by former Formula One driver Jody Scheckter - on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the August bank holiday weekend.

Chris Evans at his festival CarFest

A statement from the organisers said: "Promising an even grander celebration, CarFest 2024 is about more than just cars, with seven festivals and one enormous party featuring an array of activities and attractions to captivate the entire family. From live music, an assortment of outdoor activities, a voyage of self-care, and side-splitting comedy to classic cars, celebrity sightings, and culinary demonstrations, the festival guarantees an unforgettable experience.

"Whether you’re a foodie looking for culinary tips, a car aficionado looking for racetrack thrills, or simply eager to catch insights from beloved celebrities and wellness experts, CarFest 2024 caters to all tastes. Every turn holds continuous entertainment, from exploring the captivating car collection at CarFest and the family-favourite Pudsey’s Spot at KidsFest or trying something daring, like scaling heights or encountering a bird-eating spider at AdventureFest."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headlining the music stages are X Factor icon Olly Murs, Eurovision contender Sam Ryder, and British soul queen Beverley Knight, as well as pop rock legends Scouting for Girls and reggae pop fusion pioneers UB40 ft Ali Campbell.

CarFest badges itself as a fundraising festival and over the years has made millions for children's charities. This year it will be supporting BBC Children in Need, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and Hampshire-based hospices Naomi House & Jacksplace.

The Spafest stage at CarFest in Hampshire - 2024 publicity pic