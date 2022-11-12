Cadbury Christmas Puds are back on UK shelves for a second year running following an 18 year break. The festive favourite was first taken out of production in 2002, and made a much welcome return in time for Christmas in 2021.

The milk chocolate balls filled with truffle, hazelnut and rice pieces will be sold individually or in packs of five as Cadbury hopes their return will bring extra Christmas joy. The Puds were a national favourite in the early 90’s before they were discontinued.

Cadbury brand manager Nicole Dudley said : “When you hear the term ‘Christmas Pud’, your mind is immediately drawn to the traditional festive dessert – a traditional sweet treat that not everyone has a taste for.

“But with our Cadbury Puds, we promise chocolate lovers a Christmas Pud you’ll love, with its deliciously crunchy chocolate truffled centre. We can’t wait to hear how they go down this year, after such a triumphant return in 2021.”

Cadbury archivist Sarah Foden added: “We are very proud to have brought back our nostalgic festive customer favourite, Cadbury Puds. Returning by popular demand for a second year running, these delicious treats hail from the early 90s, when they quickly became the nation’s no.1 self-treat option.

We’re thrilled that they are now back on the shelves, with packaging that replicates the design of their original look with a modern twist.”