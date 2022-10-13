Chocolate lovers will be pleased to hear that Cadbury has finally announced the flavours of their two mystery chocolate bars.

Cadbury put the nation’s taste earlier this year when they released two chocolate bars with a mysterious taste and asked the public to guess the flavour.

Cadbury’s asked the public to guess the flavour and submit it online, with the promise that the chocolate lovers who guessed correctly were in for a chance of winning a £5k mystery prize.

More than 300,000 Cadbury fans put their taste buds to a tantalising test and an impressive 6,861 people successfully guessed the correct flavours and have been entered into a chance to win one of two mystery prizes up for grabs.

Pippa Rodgers, Brand Manager at Cadbury said: “We have been blown away by the widespread excitement and conversation around the Cadbury Mystery Bars competition.

“It has been difficult trying to keep the flavours under wraps over the summer, so we are delighted to be revealing the flavours to the nation and can’t wait to hear how excited our two lucky prize winners are!”

Cadbury announced today (October 13, 2022) that Rhubarb & Custard was the flavour for Mystery Bar One. And Blue Raspberry Slushie was the flavour for Mystery Bar Two.

The Cadbury Mystery Bars are still available in stores nationwide while stocks last.

Here are some of the most popular guesses at the flavours of the two mystery bars of chocolate:

Popular Mystery Bar 01 flavour guesses:

1. Rhubarb & Custard

2. Apple Crumble

3. Pear Drops

4. Turkish Delight

5. Cherry Bakewell

6. Peaches and Cream

7. Apple Pie and Cream

8. Bakewell Slice

9. Rosewater

10. Rose

Popular Mystery Bar 02 flavour guesses:

1. Blue Raspberry Slushie

2. Blueberry Muffin

3. Blueberry Cream

4. Blueberry Ice Cream

5. Blueberry Bubblegum

6. Strawberry and Cream

7. Strawberry Sundae

8. Strawberry Cheesecake

9. Berry Delight

