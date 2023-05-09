Busted star Matt Willis has revealed his cocaine addiction led him to take ‘six grams’ a day. This was the case following the band announcing their reunion back in 2016.

Willis has opened up about his addiction as part of a new BBC documentary, titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. As part of the indepth unveiling, he said he would be making music in the studio whilst high on the drug.

He said: "Within a month I was doing six grams, bang, bang, bang, on my own, every f****** day and not coming home until three in the morning, pretending I was working on an album, which I wasn't really writing.”

Willis said many people asked his wife to leave him. On this, he added: "I thought she would leave me many, many times, and I was involved in some of those times when people were saying that.

"I'm so grateful she didn't and that she could see something in our relationship that was worth holding on to. And it was - we have three kids, and we're very happy. It's always hard to hear other people telling your wife to get out, but understandably at the time."

The worry of a relapse was a constant for Matt as he added: "I'm terrified of relapse. If I do that again everything will end."

Busted are set to go out on tour in September 2023, with the first date being in Plymouth. From here, the tour will go on to many other towns and cities including Manchester and London.

How to watch Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

