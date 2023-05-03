Burger King is set to give its customers the royal treatment this coronation weekend with a limited-time deal on one of its regally named burgers. In honour of King Charles' crowning, the chain is offering an extra free Royale to those who order one amid the festivities.

A staple at the fast food chain, the tasty Royale is available as a classic chicken burger as well as a vegan edition. The meat-free version first joined the burger menu in 2021 and returned earlier this year.

In celebration of the coronation this weekend, Burger King is set to treat customers who order the regal burger by offering them a second for free. The buy-one-get-one-free offer will include both the chicken and meat-free versions of the beloved burger.

Burger King's Royale deal will be available to customers from the day of the coronation, May 6. It will continue across the bank holiday weekend until Monday, May 8.

We break down how Burger King customers can get in on the buy-one-get-one-free Royale deal.

How Burger King customers can claim an extra Royale this coronation weekend

Those wanting to get in on the Royale offer, can do so by ordering through the Burger King® app. Through it, customers will be able to order from the app in stores as well as at home for delivery.

The chain's app is available to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More information about signing up for the app is available on the Burger King website.