Millions of BT and Sky customers could face new changes to their broadband connection. Many will be finally switched over to faster full fibre speeds, upgrading from the older ageing technology.

Openreach, which supplies internet across the country, has confirmed that it wants to stop offering Internet Service Providers such as BT and Sky the option to serve customers with copper connectivity as it cannot keep up with the demands of modern digital needs.

Copper wires currently send broadband around properties at about 70Mbps, with the newer Fibre to the Premises connections working at speeds above 900Mbps. This means for those still on copper wiring, a boost could make a huge difference for streaming movies and working from home, which is why Openreach are keen to move homes over to full fibre connection.

Openreach said that from 2024, over 110 new locations will no longer be able to buy plans that are using copper wires and haven’t had upgraded connectivity. This will apply to people signing up to new contracts, switching providers or upgrading their broadband.

Although full fibre is expected to take over in the next couple of years, switching to a fibre connection can be expensive as new cables will need to be drilled into your walls. Sky currently offers basic speed broadband for £17 per month but for those who want faster internet, customers will have to pay £56 monthly for full fibre.

How to check if you will be getting full fibre

Openreach have revealed the locations of those who will be hit by the full fibre changes with a postcode checker to see whether full fibre is available in your street. Here’s the full list of locations being upgraded in the next 12 months:

