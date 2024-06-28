Brits struggle to get into 'holiday mode' due to the lingering stress of the build-up

Brits struggle to get into ‘holiday mode’ until day three of a trip – due to the lingering stress of the build-up.

Research of 2,000 adults revealed travel delays, having to set off early to get to the airport and a lack of quality sleep the night before dampen enthusiasm early on.

While 67 per cent aren’t satisfied until they’re fully set up and comfortable in their new surroundings.

However, 68 per cent don’t let any last-minute packing and airport stress dampen their mood, with 47 per cent factoring in a ‘holiday eve’ to their plans, where they stay at a hotel the night before to relax before heading off to sunnier climes.

The research was commissioned by Premier Inn, which has launched a guide with expert Victoria Philpott on how to enjoy the perfect ‘holiday eve’.

Factoring in a 'holiday eve'

Factoring in a ‘holiday eve’

Tamara Strauss, from the hotel brand, said: “Starting a holiday off on the wrong foot isn’t ideal for anyone and a lack of quality sleep can usually contribute to it.

“It’s often the case you’re setting off early in the morning, whether it’s to catch a flight, train or ferry and it’s somewhat unpredictable when it comes to getting to where you need to be.

“The research has shown the negative impact this can have on many people and the strain can end up lingering for a few days into valuable holiday time.”

It also emerged 29 per cent frequently endure the lingering stress and tiredness for a few days into a holiday.

Seven in 10 think that factoring a ‘holiday eve’ into plans is a good idea, and those who already do this claim it means a smoother start to a trip, less chance of missing their selected mode of transport and less stress.

While 38 per cent sleep better knowing they’re somewhere close by to where they need to be.

And 56 per cent of all respondents thought a comfortable night’s sleep was the main selling point of a ‘holiday eve’, alongside a relaxing dinner (49 per cent) and a few drinks (32 per cent).

Only 41 per cent of the sleep had before heading on holiday was estimated to be ‘quality’, according to the OnePoll.com data, with seven in 10 believing it affects their mood the following day.

Despite this, 32 per cent feel excited the night before a holiday, though 16 per cent feel on edge or nervous.

A great way to start your holiday

A great way to start your holiday

A third of those polled are heading off on holiday within the next two months, yet only 21 per cent of those who’d never factored in a ‘holiday eve’ before would consider it in future, despite the obvious benefits.

Victoria Philpott, better known as travel expert VickyFlipFlop, added: “Annual leave is so precious and we want to make the most of it – but it can be hard to switch off.

“It’s been fun helping create a guide to help those heading away on holiday to make life that little bit easier so there’s less of the stress.

“There’s lots of tips on how to help, including getting a kid’s hangable shoe organiser and packing it full of outfits so you can simply hang it up when you get to your destination and it’s ready to go.”

Tamara, from Premier Inn, added: “We created our guide to encourage those who haven’t tried a ‘holiday eve’ before to give it a go.

“If it’s not something that’s usually considered, it really can make all the difference to fully relaxing into holiday mode that little bit sooner.