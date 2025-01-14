Brits reveal the most awkward moments they have been caught yawning

Brits have been forced to stifle a yawn in a work meeting, when listening to a friend tell a story – and in a job interview.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed the 30 most awkward moments they have been caught yawning, including at a wedding, on a date and even when meeting a partner’s parents.

At a funeral, while giving a presentation and when visiting the dentist also featured in the list.

With a dozy 13 per cent even admitting to having stifled one while a friend was tearfully sharing emotional news.

The stats emerged in a study by Bensons for Beds which commissioned the research to launch its YawnHub to help get Brits yawning and feeling good this January.

Sleep expert, Dr Sophie Bostock, working in partnership with the bed company, said: “Contrary to popular belief, yawning can be beneficial – it is associated with the release of dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, which can have a stress-relieving effect.

“There are several theories about why we do it, but there’s no one definitive answer.

“Yawning is often associated with stretching, and increased flow of oxygen and nutrients to the brain, which helps to wake us up.

“It can also increase before and during stressful situations and may have a role in promoting relaxation.

“We also tend to yawn more in hot weather which might indicate that it has a role in controlling temperature."

We all yawn differently!

The study went on to reveal 37 per cent reckon yawning is good for you, and 40 per cent feel more energised and alert afterwards.

Aside from the top two reasons for doing it – tiredness and ‘catching’ one from someone else - 32 per cent cite boredom as a big cause, while 20 per cent put it down to stress or anxiety.

Nearly nine in 10 (84 per cent) think yawning is contagious, with 71 per cent likely to do so if someone near them succumbs to one.

This has interrupted a serious conversation, sometimes causing laughter, or even led to being called out by a friend or family member for being rude.

But 45 per cent said they’re not intentionally being impolite, with 37 per cent claiming yawning should not cause you to be judged.

It also emerged 35 per cent think there are different types of yawns, claiming it does not always mean you’re tired.

To hide this sign of tiredness, 53 per cent use their hand to cover the mouth, while others close their mouth tightly (44 per cent) or breath deeply through the nose (25 per cent).

Six in 10 (61 per cent) reckon they’re good at hiding it, but 29 per cent admit their efforts are never successful – with those who have been caught left feeling embarrassed, awkward – and apologetic.

The research, carried out via OnePoll.com, found the average adult yawns five times a day – with between 8pm and 10pm the most popular time.

Although this was closely followed by the afternoon period of 2pm to 4pm.

It also emerged the top three ways people yawn are politely – with the mouth kept small so as not to disturb anyone (32 per cent), silently but dramatically – with the mouth wide open (20 per cent), and a yawn that starts normally but then is embellished with sound effects (15 per cent).

Lisa Richards at Bensons for Beds said: “We can’t always help when we yawn and sometimes the timing is not quite ideal or appropriate.

“However, yawning is proven to have a myriad of benefits so we want to celebrate the yawn and spread its contagious, feel good benefits.”

The top 30 places Brits have stifled a yawn

During a work meeting While listening to a friend/relative tell a story On public transport While on a video call When dining out In church/a religious venue At a party On a night out e.g. at a bar While driving At a funeral At the cinema At a job interview During a wedding ceremony When someone is sharing emotional news / crying At the theatre On a date At a concert In a library While giving a presentation While reading my child a bedtime story During a medical consultation e.g. doctors Watching a sports game During sex When meeting a partner’s parents When taking a photo/selfie At the dentist At my child’s parents evening At an art gallery/museum At the gym / fitness class In a courtroom