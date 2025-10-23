Brits fume over ‘big light’, towel folds and seat snatchers

80 per cent of Brits admit to being particular about things around their home. | James Linsell-Clark / PinPep

Brits have revealed the things they are most fussy about in the home, including the way towels are folded, overusing the ‘big light’, and no one else sitting in 'their seat.'

A poll of 2,000 adults found 80 per cent admit to being particular about things around their home including keeping things tidy, placement of ornaments, décor choices, and personal touches.

With 74 per cent openly expressing their dissatisfaction when others fail to get in line. Other ways they're set in their ways included wanting no TV on the wall, making sure cushions are symmetrical before going to bed, and having a cohesive colour scheme. No feet on the sofas, having cutlery returned to its specific spot in the drawer, and never leaving the bed unmade before leaving the house were also important for many.

The research was commissioned by interior brand, Sofology, which has appointed Craig Revel Horwood as its ‘Head of Fusstomer Experience.’

Sofology have appointed Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood as its ‘Head of Fusstomer Experience.’ | James Linsell-Clark / PinPep

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said: “I am loving my role as head of fusstomer experience, darling. In my role, I’ve been putting Sofology’s stores and teams to the test as the Nation’s most-fussy undercover shopper, making sure they can handle even the most particular requests.

“Fussiness is an art form, and I’m here to ensure it is mastered. It is brilliant - I’ve never been the head of anything before, but now I feel very, very important. Everyone knows I’m not afraid to speak my mind, my standards are sky-high, and I expect nothing less than fabulous. So really, I was the only person for the job.”

Those polled spend nearly 45 minutes preparing their homes for visitors. | James Linsell-Clark / PinPep

The study also found 82 per cent believe there is nothing wrong with being particular, when it comes to how you like your home to be. And 60 per cent have their own special way of doing things and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Partners are most likely to have gone against the house rules (38 per cent), leaving Brits feeling frustrated (51 per cent), dissatisfied (28 per cent), and even angry (20 per cent). Just under three quarters (74 per cent) are vocal when someone goes against their house rules – but 25 per cent will keep quiet.

It was found their particular nature extends beyond pinch points but also when guests are coming round – as those polled spend an average of 44 minutes preparing their homes for visitors. While some say being fussy is about setting expectations in their home (15 per cent) or feeling empowered (nine per cent). For four in 10 (40 per cent) it's about feeling more comfortable in their own home when things are done right.

The study, conducted by OnePoll.com, found 68 per cent are happy with the current state of their home – and 68 per cent feel their home is a reflection of their personal style.

A spokesperson for Sofology added: “We celebrate the art of choosing well, and that starts with embracing our fusstomers.

"We know that being particular isn’t a flaw; it’s a superpower. Whether it’s the perfect shade match, a swatch that speaks to your soul, or hours spent testing sofas until one feels just right, we’re here for it. We’re as much a devil for the details as even the fussiest of customers. Because everyone deserves a home that reflects their unique style, and we’re proud to meet even the fussiest standards.”

68% of those polled are happy with the current state of their home. | James Linsell-Clark / PinPep

The 30 things Brits are most fussy about around the home

1. Making sure cutlery goes in the right slot in the drawer

2. Tidying the kitchen before going to bed

3. Laundry being sorted as soon as it’s dry

4. The volume of the TV

5. Making the bed first thing

6. Hair left in the shower

7. Sitting in a particular spot on the sofa

8. Leaving the bed unmade

9. Walking past stuff on the stairs to be taken up

10. Using the right tea towel to dry dishes, not hands

11. When the curtains should be closed

12. Opening the blinds/curtains as soon as I’m awake

13. Leaving dirty washing next to the washing basket

14. How the dishwasher is loaded

15. Having warm, ambient lighting

16. The way towels are folded

17. People putting their feet on coffee table

18. Overusing the big light

19. People putting their feet on the sofa

20. Not leaving a room as they found it

21. Eating on the sofa

22. Having interior decor matching

23. Messing with the thermostat

24. A guest looking in your cupboards

25. Having no TV on the wall

26. Choosing timeless pieces over trends

27. Making sure cushions are symmetrical before going to bed

28. Curating art and decorative pieces that reflect my personality and taste

29. Having a cohesive colour scheme

30. The number of cushions on the bed