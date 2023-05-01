Tributes have been paid to a rugby player described as an "absolute legend" and “diamond” who was killed during a stabbing frenzy outside a UK nightclub. Michael Allen, 35, has been named locally as the victim who died during a huge outbreak of violence in the early hours of Sunday morning in Bodmin, Cornwall.

At least seven others were taken to hospital after the incident, suffering stab wounds with injuries ranging from ‘serious’ to ‘minor,’ although none were described as life threatening. A suspect remains in police custody after being arrested for murder.

But while the police probe continues, family and friends have paid tribute to Mr Allen, who was from Liskeard and was a popular player at Bodmin Rugby Club. One family member wrote: "What a horrible world we live in, Michael, love you always cuz.

"He really was the kindest, most gentle man. He will be very missed." Another friend said: "You were a great funny guy Michael Allen, an absolute legend, heart of gold.

"Rest in peace, big man absolutely gutted." Bodmin Rugby Club confirmed he was a player there but said they were not yet ready to issue a statement or tribute.

Pictures taken today (Monday, May 1) show a police cordon that remains around the scene outside Eclipse nightclub. Officers were initially called to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin, at 3.15am on Sunday (30/04) following reports of a "serious altercation."

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that some of those caught up in the incident had been in the Eclipse nightclub earlier in the evening - but said the attack itself happened outside. Mr Allen was later confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialised officers. Police say at least seven other men and women were also injured during the incident and taken to hospital to receive treatment.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody. Supt Rob Youngman said it was not currently known what the relationship was between the arrested suspect and the victim and they were still trying to establish a motive.

He said: "At this moment in time we are working to continue to understand the motivation behind this incident. The relationship, if any, between those involved is not clear at this stage.

"We believe some members of the group who were injured had been in Eclipse nightclub. They were then outside in Castle Canyke Road when the incident happened." One local described kick-out time at the club as "rowdy and unsafe".

They said: "Kick-out time at the Eclipse is always awful, it’s so rowdy and unsafe. Don’t think I’ve never not seen a fight go on. Thoughts with all people affected by this awful news."