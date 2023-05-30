Benedict Cumberbatch’s London home was attacked and damaged by a former chef. The actor, his wife Sophie Hunter and their three children were inside when Jack Bissell, 35, kicked through the properties iron gate wielding a fish knife.

A court was told earlier this month that he then shouted: “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down”. Bissell appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on May 10, where he pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was fined £250.

The former chef was also given a three-year restraining order which prevents him going near Cumberbatch’s home and the area the family live in. Details of the case had previously been kept quiet until blanket restrictions were challenged by the Daily Mail this week.

The court was told how Bissell was previously a chef at a Mayfair hotel until 2020. He reportedly pulled up a plant at the home and threw it at the garden wall before spitting at the intercom and tearing it loose with a fish knife.

Despite fleeing the scene, he was then arrested after his DNA was found on the intercom. A source close to the Sherlock and Dr Strange actor told the Daily Mail : "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.

"Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again." The court also heard that prior to the attack, Bissell purchased two packs of pitta bread from a nearby shop before telling the shopkeeper about his plans to break in and burn down the family home.

It’s not known why the former chef had targeted Benedict Cumberbatch and his family, offering no defence in court about the attack. Bissell has previous convictions for theft, three warnings for offences against property, a public order offence and a drug offence.

