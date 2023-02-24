Behaviour analyst identifies the 10 types of mobile user – including the Textrovert and Monologger

The average adult who uses a phone spends 95 minutes on it per day – the equivalent to two days per month – with only 23 per cent keeping track of their screen time.

Research of 2,000 adults found browsing the internet, sending emails and messaging family and friends are the top three things people do the most.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost half (49 per cent) have been guilty of messaging someone in the room next to them for reasons including not wanting to interrupt the show they’re watching and simply not being bothered to leave the sofa.

And 43 per cent admit they often fall down a ‘scrolling rabbit hole’, finding it impossible to stop.

Most Popular

While 34 per cent are guilty of scrolling on their phone in the company of their partner, and 27 per cent often do this while watching TV – with one in 10 admitting they ‘second screen’ all the time.

The research, commissioned by Three UK to mark its third-year partnership with Gogglebox, revealed the nation’s top 10 mobile phone habits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Behavioural analyst, Emma Kenny, has delved into the different personalities to reveal what your phone personalities say about you – from the ‘textrovert’ who avoids making calls at all costs to the ‘monologger’ who lives for voice notes.

Those who love to scroll find a great joy in listening to others’ different perspectives, while people who talk on loudspeaker hate the idea of being restricted and are known for being positive risk takers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creating more human connection

Emma Kenny said: “Our phone now represent a community of vital connections that enable us to feel part of our wider community and social-network even when we are alone.

“The second screen experience is evidence of our changing relationship with technology, where we can utilise our handsets to connect us in a range of positive ways.

“We now have the ability to share virtual space, conversations, and information in real time, promoting close bonds, and building wider social-networks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other hard-to-kick habits include always putting someone on speaker during a call, accidently sending a message to the wrong person or group and pretending to be on the phone to look busy.

And when asked how many WhatsApp groups they are members of, three is the magic number for the average phone user.

Nearly half (47 per cent) refer to their mobile as a ‘security blanket’ with 45 per cent always keeping it within reaching distance.

With ‘second screening’ on the rise, 72 per cent admit to using their smartphone whilst watching TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) use their phone so they can find out more about certain actors and 33 per cent like to message family and friends during an episode or scene.

For many who live on their own, ‘second-screening’ is used to connect with loved ones about the programme they’re watching (77 per cent), with 30 per cent saying using their phone while watching TV helps them feel less alone.

And if tuning into something based on real-life events, 38 per cent enjoy doing their research mid show or film.

Despite the distraction, 28 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, said using their phone while watching TV has a positive impact as it helps to better understand what they are watching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aislinn O’Connor at Three UK said: “We understand that sharing everyday moments is at the heart of human connection, so it seems only natural that this now extends to our TV watching habits.

“Our customers can quickly share and comment on those must-see TV moments which we know is vital to their viewing experience, just like the Gogglebox cast members.

“We’re thrilled to be sponsoring this much-loved show and can’t wait to tune in for the new series.”

Emma Kenny’s 10 mobile phoneisms

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Textrovert – Your naturally effervescent personality means you love to feel connected even when you are by yourself. As you have a wide social-circle you love the reach and immediacy that comes from texting, as you can communicate with multiple people whilst second screening. You love to make people feel included which is why you make the perfect friend.

2. The Loud Speaker – You hate to feel restricted in life and you are known for being a positive risk taker. When you are watching TV, the idea of holding a phone to your ear is a huge turn off as you much prefer the feeling of the caller being present with you in the room. You have a naturally warm and engaging personality and use the second screening experience to enhance conversation.

3. Couple Scrolls – You love to keep your relationship on its toes and the minute you find yourself watching a TV show, you cannot help but search for interesting pieces of trivia on it to share with your other half. The synergy of your scrolling suggests a solid and harmonious relationship.

4. Text Door Neighbour – Your friends would say that you are someone who knows how to get what they want. You believe life is best lived by asking for your needs to be met, and you have no problem in being clear about the expectations you have of others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Swipe-xiety – You are known for your kindness and willingness to help others, but at times this is at a cost to yourself. When people overstep boundaries, you find it difficult to challenge them for fear of hurting their feelings. You would benefit from learning to say no, whilst unapologetically asserting your own needs.

6. Screen Saviour Mode – Sometimes you find the world a little overwhelming but as opposed to allowing yourself the time and space to decompress, you worry that taking time out will mean others will see you as unproductive. This oversensitivity means that you rarely allow yourself the breaks you deserve.

7. Whoops-App – You get the most from every single minute of the day, but at times this means you are so full of ideas, plans and possibilities you take your eye off the ball concentration wise. While you are on the top of everyone’s invite list, you would benefit from taking your foot off the accelerator occasionally so you can enjoy the present you have successfully created.

8. Monologger – You believe that time waits for no one and efficiency may as well be your middle name. You have excellent interpersonal skills and love to make your communication with people personal, but because you are a scrupulous scheduler this has to fit in with your daily plans. Your naturally organised personality means you get the most out of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Scroll Hole – You love learning and find great joy in listening to people’s differing perspectives and knowledge. You believe that knowledge is never wasted and this is why people find you interesting and engaging. Because you are constantly picking up new information, you are excellent at relating to people from all walks of life.