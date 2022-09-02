Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC The Capture series 2: how to watch and cast

The blood-pumping BBC-One drama show, The Capture, returned to screens at the end of August, offering another round of “fakery and disinformation”, according to series creator and writer Ben Chanan.

Holiday Grainger is back as the hard-hitting detective, DCI Rachel Carey, this time focusing on rising politician Isaac Turner and the twisted world of modern technology.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Capture, season two.

The Capture series one Recap

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to IMDB, The Capture Season One “follows a British soldier who is charged with a crime” that starts to unravel as a “tenacious young detective handling his case begins to uncover a multi-layered conspiracy”.

Shaun Emery, an ex-soldier, is freed from a murder conviction in Afghanistan due to flawed video evidence. However, CCTV footage from a night out in London appears and Shaun must fight for his innocence yet again.

What is the synopsis for The Capture series two?

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

“Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

“Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

The Capture series two full cast

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey

Holliday Grainger is an English actress from Manchester, born in 1988.She rose to fame appearing as Kate Beckett in the BAFTA award-winning kid’s show, Roger and the Rottentrolls. Grainger also appeared as Estrella in Mike Newell’s adaptation of Great Expectations.The actress is passionate about foreign affairs, appearing alongside Jack O’Connell in a film made by the United Nations about the global refugee crisis.The rest of the cast

The rest of the cast:

Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner MP

Ron Perlamn as CIA Chief Frank Napier

Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart

Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland

Cavin Klerkin as DS Patrick Flynn

Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif

Nigel LIndsay as DSI Tom Kendricks

Indira Varma as Khadija Khan

Andy Nyman as Rowan Gill

Charlie Murphy as Simone Turner

Rob Yang as Yan Wanglei

Harry Mitchell as Rhys Edwards

Natalie Dew as Aliza Clark

Joseph Arkley as Gregory Knox

Chris Corrigan as Alan McKenzie

How can I watch The Capture series two?

Season two of The Capture premiered on Sunday 28 August.