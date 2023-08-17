As children gear up to get back to school in September, Which? has revealed which supermarket is the cheapest to buy a new school uniform. The consumer champion analysed prices of a selection of essential 9-year-old sized school uniform items at eight popular supermarkets including Sainsbury’s and Tesco and clothing retailers including John Lewis and Matalan.

Which? found that many school uniform items are sold in multipacks of two, three, four, and five pieces, but although this might provide good value it’s not always necessary to buy so many sets. Which? said parents should think about how many items their kids will really need, as well as working out the price per item in a multipack to see if they will actually save by buying in bulk.

Which? also issued a reminder that some parents will be eligible for a school uniform grant worth £200, depending on their income and where they live. The grants are typically available for people receiving benefits such as Universal Credit and child tax credit, but they may also be eligible if their child receives free school meals.

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “School uniforms don’t come cheap – especially if you have to buy them for more than one child. Household budgets have been battered by the unrelenting cost of living crisis, but our latest research shows some retailers will help your money go further than others when you’re buying school uniform for the kids.

“Parents and guardians can also save money by buying second-hand, opting for multipacks, choosing longer-lasting options such as trousers with a hem that can be let down, and of course keeping an eye out for special offers.”

Cheapest places to buy school uniform

Sainsbury’s - £47

Pinafore dresses - £11

Polo shirts - £4

Skirts - £9

Sweatshirts - £6

Boys’ trousers - £8

Girls’ trousers - £9

Morrisons - £48.95

Pinafore dresses - £10

Polo shirts £4.95

Skirts - £8

Sweatshirts - £7

Boys’ trousers - £9

Girls’ trousers £10

Asda - £53.00

Pinafore dresses -£13

Polo shirts £4

Skirts - £10

Sweatshirts £7

Boys’ trousers - £10

Girls’ trousers - £10

Tesco – F&F Clothing - £64.50

Pinafore dresses - £14

Polo shirts - £7.50

Skirts - £11

Sweatshirts - £9

Boys’ trousers - £12

Girls’ trousers - £11

Matalan - £69.00

Pinafore dresses £13

Polo shirts £5

Skirts £11

Sweatshirts £9

Boys’ trousers £13

Girls’ trousers £18

M&S - £73.00

Pinafore dresses - £14

Polo shirts £7

Skirts £12

Sweatshirts £14

Boys’ trousers £13

Girls’ trousers £13

John Lewis - £85

Pinafore dresses £14

Polo shirts £9

Skirts £11

Sweatshirts £16

Boys’ trousers £13

Girls’ trousers £22

Next - £102

Pinafore dresses £21

Polo shirts £8

Skirts £16

Sweatshirts £14

Boys’ trousers £23