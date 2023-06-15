Asda is slashing the number of items available on its blue lights discount scheme for NHSworkers and has issued a warning ahead of the changes. The supermarket announced in an email that it will be reducing the scope of its Blue Light discounts just weeks after allowing shoppers to add the Blue Light Card to its Rewards app.

A number of items including frozen food, baby food, all fuel, pet food, non-fresh such as tinned food as well as Smart Price and Just Essentials food will no longer qualify for the 10% discount. The changes will come into effect from Thursday June 15..

The terms and conditions on its website now states: "From 15th June 15 2023, discount is not valid on George/George.com, Asda Online Groceries, Frozen, Non-Fresh Food items, health and beauty, baby, household including pet and laundry, Food to Go, George Home, Homeware and outdoor, entertainment and toys, Asda Tyres, Fuel, all alcohol, Tobacco, Lottery products, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash-back, Fireworks, Online Games & Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, any other online Financial Services and Insurances, Pharmacy, café & separate concessions and all items within the Just Essentials by Asda and Smart Price ranges.”

An email sent by Asda to customers with the discount reads: "We are getting in touch as you are a verified Blue Light member with Asda Rewards and we wanted to let you know that from Thursday June 15, you may notice some changes to your current benefit. As part of the ongoing evolution of Asda Rewards, Blue Light Card holders will continue to receive 10% Cashpot benefit on all fresh products in our stores. However you may notice that other products are no longer included in the offer."You will continue to earn Asda Pounds on non-fresh food, clothing, health and beauty, household, entertainment and homeware products in the same way as other Asda Rewards users, and you’ll still be able to make the most of all the other Asda Rewards benefits to continue building your Cashpot."

Blue Light Card - how to sign up

Blue Light Card s offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants and are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website .

4x4 Response Ambulance Service

Blood Bikes

Border Force

British Army

Cave Rescue

Community First Responders

Fire Service

Highways England Traffic Officer

HM Armed Forces Veterans

HM Coastguard

HM Prison Service

Immigration Enforcement

Lowland Search and Rescue

MoD Fire Service

MoD Police

Mountain Rescue

NHS

Police

Red Cross

Reserve Armed Forces

RNLI

Royal Air Force

Royal Marines

Royal Navy

Search and Rescue

Social Care Workers

St Andrews Ambulance

St John Ambulance

UK Visas and Immigration

