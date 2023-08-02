Asda has announced it has introduced a new feature to its popular Asda Rewards loyalty app which will reward customers saving up for Christmas. The Christmas Saver Cashpot is a new feature within the Asda Rewards app that will allow customers to save their cashpot for spending over the Christmas period, where budgets may be tight this year.

Customers will be able to transfer savings from their cashpot into their Christmas Saver Cashpot as many times as they’d like, up to a maximum amount of £300 in total. Asda customers that transfer money into their Christmas Saver Cashpot will also receive a one-off cash boost depending on the amount they transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cash bonuses will be added to customers’ Christmas Saver Cashpot between November 20 and 24. Asda customers can choose to convert their Christmas Saver Cashpot into vouchers to spend either in an Asda store or online between November 24 and December 31.

Vouchers can be created out of their cashpot with as little as £1. The maximum voucher amount is £100.

Most Popular

The move comes as Asda’s latest Income Tracker reveals that families in some UK regions are left with little to spend on themselves after paying taxes and essential bills. Asda Rewards now has over five million active users in the UK and has given customers over £198m million back on their shopping since last August.

Every time they shop, customers complete Missions and buy Star Products to help grow their cashpot. There are new missions and events each week, so there are plenty of ways for customers to maximise the Rewards they earn.

Here’s how Asda customers can earn extra cash to spend in the run up to Christmas

Asda Christmas Cashpot bonus - rewards

Amount transferred into Christmas Saver Cashpot vs Cash Bonus:

Amount: £10 - £19 Bonus: £1

Amount: £20-£24 Bonus: £2

Amount: £25-£29 Bonus: £3

Amount: £40+ Bonus: £5

Asda Christmas Savings Gift Card