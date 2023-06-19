To The Manor Born actress Angela Thorne has died at the age of 84. Her family confirmed the news of the star’s death on Monday, June 19.

Thorne was best known for her roles as the voice of The Queen in Roald Dahl’s The BFG, Daphne in Three Up, Two Down and Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis? She also played Marjory Frobisher in To The Manor Born for three years, making her an icon in British television.

Angela Throne began her career with the Caryl Jenner Children’s Theatre before appearing in Night Must Fall at Theatre Royal in Windsor. She then joined the Ralph Richardson Theatre Company at the Haymarket Theatre before making her television debut in 1962.

The actress was born in Karachi, British India in 1939 to an Indian Army doctor father and a teacher mother, before moving to England at the age of five. She was married to television actor Peter Penry-Jones for 48 years before he died in 2009.

