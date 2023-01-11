All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a technical error. The issue is reportedly an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.

The issue with flights in the USA could have a knock on effect to flights around the world. Included in this could be services heading to and from the UK.

Advertisement

The FAA posted on Twitter about the issue. They said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Shortly after 1pm UK time, the FAA tweeted to say thery are making progress. They s is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET.

Most Popular