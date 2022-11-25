Two small-scale businesses were given a life-changing contract after their products were chosen to launch in a budget supermarket from today (November 25) - a first for the TV reality show Aldi’s Next Big Thing , as judges couldn’t decide on just one winner for its treats week in the final episode of the series.

In what has been described as a “nerve-wracking and unexpected moment”, judge Julie Ashfield awarded Howard Kinder, 61 and his son, Harry, 26 from Malton Brewery , as well as Mona Shah and her husband Shaz from Harry Specters chocolate the contract of a lifetime to supply the retailer.

Advertisement

Howard and Harry’s Yorkshire Pudding Beer (500ml), which is sold at £1.49, was the first to be announced as the winner with their quirky take on a popular tipple after demonstrating their ability to scale up impressed Julie. However, Julie then announced: “It was so difficult to choose between both of you and in the spirit of treat week, we thought we’d treat our customers and have two winners.”

The decision means Harry Specters Chocolate Bars will also be on shelves nationwide from today for £2.49 (100g). The bars, which are available in three different flavours: Milk Sea Salt Caramel, Milk Peanut Butter and Dark Orange, are all made at Harry Specters headquarters in Ely Cambridgeshire by its workforce of autistic people.

Most Popular

Speaking about how the business began with a desire to do something for their son, Ash, Mona Shah of Harry Specters said: “We wanted to do something not just for him but others like him. We looked up some statistics and found 85% of autistic people are unemployed and 61% of them are desperate to work.”

‘Outstanding products’

Advertisement