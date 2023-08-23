Bargain supermarket Aldi has confirmed the exact date its popular spider catcher will return to stores across the UK. Returning just in time for Brits to face an influx of creepy crawlies, this nifty gadget measures 60cm, perfect for reaching into nooks and crannies.

Featuring humane, soft bristles that delicately hold insects, this spider catcher ‘makes it easy to remove pesky bugs without harming them’, according to Aldi. Once safely deposited outdoors, Aldi recommends using Spider Repellent Spraya spritz to keep them at bay.

The product will be back in stock from August 27 - but once it’s gone, it’s gone. The Aldi spider catcher will set you back £8.99 and can be paired with the Spider Repellent Spraya spritz, which is £4.99.

Over the August bank holiday weekend, Aldi is set to give customers the chance to get their shopping for free. The supermarket will be giving away vouchers for ‘bank holiday essentials’ worth £100 to 20 lucky shoppers.

To be in with a chance to win, all entrants need to do is visit Aldi’s Facebook page , which will be hosting the competition, and comment on the post by sharing what their bank holiday weekend plans are. Entries are open from now until 11.59pm on Monday, August 21, with winners being contacted on August 22 for the e-vouchers to be sent in time for them to stock up on all their bank holiday essentials.