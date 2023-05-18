Adidas is facing backlash over using a biological male model to advertise their new women’s swimwear design. The sportswear brand has been accused of trying to “erase” women after the release of its Pride 2023 clothing range.

Adidas teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, 26, to sport a multicoloured women’s swimsuit. The sportswear product is being sold on their website for £50.

It comes a month after Bud Light sales dropped amid the controversy following their partnership with Mulvaney, who was also used to model a sports bra for Nike.

The latest design was created by South African designer Rich Mnisi, with Adidas championing the suit as “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites.”

Some high-profiled sports stars have hit out at the campaign including American swimmer Riley Gaines. She has said: “I don't understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves.

“They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way? Women's swimsuits aren't accessorized with a bulge.'

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also slammed the new marketing ploy, saying: “Who is telling these major corporations to alienate women, half the population, in order to market to trans which are less than 1%?

“Businesses are for profit, not for politics. It doesn't make sense. Who is telling them to do this?”

Others have said: “Just check out that womanly bulge... Adidas infuriatingly uses biological male models to advertise women's swimsuits, and bras.”