The 26-year-old opted to cut short his stay at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens to return home due to family reasons.

Salakaia-Loto, who had moved to Saints from Queensland Reds last summer, explained his decision to exit in a recent interview with this publication.

And now he will be looking forward to the next chapter in his career as he links up with the Rebels.

“Having the opportunity to add to what’s been brewing down in Melbourne was really exciting,” said Salakaia-Loto, who scored two tries in 24 appearances for Saints.

“I’m looking forward to reuniting with Maf (Alex Mafi) and Nela (Taniela Tupou), who are basically my brothers. The opportunity to reconnect and play together for the same team once again is something I’m really excited for.

“It’s going to be awesome joining forces with (Melbourne Rebels GM of Rugby) Nick Stiles again as well. He’s someone who’s had a lot of influence early on in my career, so I’m looking forward to getting back to work with him.”

Salakaia-Loto is the Rebels' third major addition for next year’s Harvey Norman Super Rugby Pacific campaign, following in the footsteps of Wallabies’ team-mate Taniela Tupou and in-demand Australian Sevens star Darby Lancaster.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

The acquisition of the capped international, who has made 30 appearances for the Wallabies, will bolster an already impressive Rebels’ second row led by Victorian giant Josh Canham.

And Stiles said the club was excited to bring in someone of Salakaia-Loto’s calibre.

“To have such a quality player and person like Lukhan join the Melbourne Rebels is really exciting news for our members and fans,” said Stiles.

“Lukhan will be a great addition on the field, bringing invaluable experience at the Super Rugby, English Championship and International Test level.

“He’s a versatile forward who can shift between the second and back row, and is only now entering his prime years, so we’re excited Lukhan’s best playing days will be wearing a Melbourne Rebels jersey.

“Off the field, Lukhan will bring great value mentoring the next generation coming through at the Rebels, teaching them what it takes to develop into a successful Super Rugby and Test player.

“As we’ve previously mentioned, our recruitment strategy is bringing in characters who will help strengthen our growing culture.

